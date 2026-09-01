A 24-year-old CNG station employee, Tushar Khamri, died after a refuelling hose burst and its nozzle struck him on the head in Jamshedpur’s Golmuri area. CCTV footage of the shocking accident has gone viral, triggering safety concerns. The incident occurred on Sakchi-Kalimati Road, while questions remain over equipment maintenance.

A 24-year-old employee died in a horrific accident after a CNG refuelling hose burst at a station in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The victim has been identified as Tushar Khamri. The incident reportedly took place at a CNG station on Sakchi-Kalimati Road in the Golmuri area. CCTV footage of the accident has since surfaced online and shows the worker standing near a vehicle during the refuelling process.

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CCTV captures moment nozzle strikes worker

In the video, the pressurised hose suddenly bursts, causing the nozzle to whip violently and strike Tushar on the head. The impact throws the worker off balance as people nearby rush towards him.

The disturbing footage has triggered widespread reactions online. Several users described the accident as extremely frightening, while others questioned how such a serious injury could occur despite the wound appearing less severe in the video.

One social media user compared the impact to being hit on the head by a hammer at high speed. Another called it a “really horrific accident”.

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Questions raised over CNG station safety

The incident has also raised concerns about equipment maintenance, safety checks and worker protection at CNG stations. As of the time of reporting, no FIR had reportedly been lodged in connection with the death.

Further details about the exact cause of the hose failure and possible action by authorities are awaited.

Basic CNG refuelling safety measures

As a general safety practice, CNG dispensing equipment should undergo regular inspection and maintenance, with hoses, couplings and nozzles checked for wear or damage.

Workers should be trained to follow emergency procedures and maintain a safe distance from pressurised equipment during refuelling.

Stations should also ensure that damaged components are immediately removed from service and that emergency shutdown systems are functional.