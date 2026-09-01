Three people were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into them at a petrol pump near Silver City on GT Road in Kotwali, Ghaziabad.

Three people were seriously injured after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a group of people at a petrol pump near Silver City on GT Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kotwali area on Sunday night. The incident reportedly followed a heated argument over the way the vehicle was positioned for refuelling.

The accused driver, identified as Deepu, was arrested on Monday, police said. The white Maruti Swift involved in the incident has also been seized.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the petrol pump purportedly captures the moment the car suddenly accelerates and crashes into the people standing near the fuel station before fleeing the scene. One of the victims was reportedly thrown nearly five feet into the air.

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According to a complaint filed by petrol pump manager Anurag Chaudhary, a group of allegedly intoxicated youths arrived at the station shortly after 10pm on Sunday. A worker, Manoj Kumar, reportedly asked the driver to correctly position the car near the fuel dispenser so it could be refuelled.

The driver accelerated the vehicle while attempting to turn it, ramming into Manoj and two customers, Sanjesh Kumar and Vikash Kumar.

Manoj was allegedly run over by the car as the driver sped away from the petrol pump.

All three injured men were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Manoj was later referred to GS Medical College in Pilkhuwa due to the severity of his injuries. The victims remain under treatment, police said.

The impact also caused damage to two diesel dispensing machines at the petrol pump, according to the complaint.

ACP (Kotwali) Upasana Pandey said an FIR had been registered against Deepu under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 281 for rash driving, Section 125(a) for acts endangering human life or personal safety, and Section 324(4) for intentional property damage or loss.