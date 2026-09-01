YSRCP's Konda Rajeev condemned police action against Pushpa Sreevani during a protest over the relocation of the Marikavalasa Tribal Welfare School. The party vows to continue its agitation, demanding the school remain at its existing site.

YSRCP Condemns Police Action, Backs Tribal Students

Reaffirming the party's support for affected families, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Spokesperson Konda Rajeev stated that under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party stands firmly with the tribal students of Marikavalasa and will continue to fight for their educational rights.

Rajeev strongly condemned the police action against former Deputy Chief Minister and former Tribal Welfare Minister Pushpa Sreevani while she was expressing solidarity with the agitating students and parents protesting the relocation of the residential school. "Using the police machinery to suppress those questioning the government has become a disturbing pattern under the coalition government. The treatment meted out to Pushpa Sreevani is disgraceful and condemnable," Rajeev said.

He demanded that the 20-year-old Marikavalasa Tribal Welfare Residential School, which caters to students from Class 5 through Intermediate, be allowed to continue operations at its existing site. "If the government wants to establish a new Centre of Excellence, it should construct one on alternative land instead of displacing tribal students from an established institution," Rajeev added. He asserted that the YSRCP would persist with its agitation until full justice is delivered to the tribal students and their families.

Nomadic Communities Criticize Coalition Government

Earlier, leaders of Most Backward Communities warned that they would launch a political fight against the TDP coalition government for neglecting their welfare, claiming that no government had given them the recognition and dignity extended during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at the 74th Nomadic Tribes Day celebrations held at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, community leader Pendra Veeranna said YS Jagan created a special corporation for 32 nomadic communities under BC-A and extended house sites, pucca houses and welfare benefits to lakhs of families. He said these communities, historically stigmatised and denied recognition, were given a distinct identity and social dignity under the YSRCP government.Veeranna said that the present coalition government was looking down upon nomadic communities and had not even constituted the governing body of their corporation. (ANI)