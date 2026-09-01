A viral video from Himachal Pradesh shows a family risking their safety to rescue a biker trapped in Chamba’s surging floodwaters, highlighting humanity amid nature’s fury.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district turned roads into raging streams, leaving commuters in peril. On the Bhatiyat’s Kakira-Kamladi main route, floodwaters surged late Monday evening, trapping a biker in the middle of the violent current. The force of the water made it nearly impossible for him to stay balanced, and within moments, his life was in grave danger.

As panic unfolded, a family passing by stopped their vehicle and rushed to help. Without hesitation, they devised a plan to save the stranded man. Their quick thinking and bravery transformed a desperate situation into a remarkable act of humanity.

Dupatta Rope Becomes Lifeline

A video of the incident shows women from the family tying their dupattas together to form a makeshift rope. Using this improvised lifeline, they reached out to the biker and pulled him to safety. The man abandoned his bike, clinging to the rope as he was guided out of the torrent. Eventually, he reached solid ground, escaping the deadly floodwaters.

The dramatic rescue reportedly took place in the Banikhet area. Witnesses described how the family’s courage and resourcefulness turned a near-tragedy into a moment of relief.

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The incident occurred around 6:30 pm after torrential rain lashed the region. Within minutes, the road transformed into a swollen stream, sweeping everything in its path. The biker, from Ghatasni’s Mamla village, was caught in the surge and struggled to hold his ground.

Recognising the urgency, the family acted swiftly, risking their own safety to save him. Their bravery and compassion ensured that one life was spared amid the chaos.

Rescue teams continue to monitor the situation as heavy rains wreak havoc across Chamba. Entire stretches of road remain submerged, and authorities have urged caution. Yet, amid the destruction, this family’s selfless act stands out as a powerful reminder of humanity’s strength in times of crisis.