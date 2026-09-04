A viral video of a disabled man with walker crossing railway tracks in Maharashtra has ignited a debate. The man crossed just before a train arrived, highlighting a conflict between safety & accessibility. Critics condemned the dangerous act, but others pointed out that inaccessible footbridges often leave disabled passengers with no safe options.

A disturbing yet thought-provoking video from Maharashtra has triggered a debate over railway safety and accessibility after a physically disabled man was seen crossing railway tracks with the help of a walker, just minutes before a train arrived at the station.

The incident took place at Ambernath railway station, where the man was seen slowly making his way across the tracks towards the opposite platform. Using a walker for support, he appeared to struggle with every step as he attempted to reach the other side. The approaching train added urgency to an already dangerous situation.

The video was shared on Instagram by Rahul Banger (@mr_khadus_rahul). It showed the man eventually reaching the other platform, where several people stepped forward to help him climb to safety. Their intervention came just minutes before the train approached the station.

Watch the viral video here:

Banger urged people not to cross railway tracks and instead use the skywalk or designated pedestrian routes. The warning accompanied the video as it began attracting attention online.

The incident also prompted a response from Railway Seva. Responding to a journalist's post about the video, Railway Seva wrote, "For necessary action, the case has been escalated to the concerned official."

Also Read: ‘Mom, I Can’t Breathe’: Young Boy’s Spider-Man Stunt Ends in Terrifying Fall, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

While some social media users criticised the man for taking such a dangerous route, others looked beyond the immediate safety violation and raised questions about accessibility. They argued that passengers with disabilities may face significant difficulties when using railway footbridges or other pedestrian routes.

The contrasting reactions have made the video more than just another viral railway clip. It has highlighted a difficult question: what happens when a route that is officially safer is not practically accessible to everyone?

For passengers with mobility challenges, navigating busy railway stations can be particularly difficult. Footbridges, stairs and long walking routes may present obstacles, making accessible alternatives essential rather than optional.

At the same time, crossing active railway tracks remains extremely dangerous, regardless of the circumstances. A train can approach quickly and may not be able to stop in time to avoid a person on the tracks.

The Maharashtra incident has therefore sparked two conversations at once — the importance of never risking a track crossing and the need to ensure railway stations provide safe, accessible ways for passengers with disabilities to reach their platforms.

What began as a frightening few moments at Ambernath has ultimately drawn attention to a broader issue: railway safety must go hand in hand with accessibility, so that vulnerable passengers never have to choose between a difficult route and a dangerous one.

Also Read: Nagpur: Fire Brigade Arrives Without Water to Extinguish Electric Scooter Blaze, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)