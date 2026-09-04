Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey slammed the appointment of a new CEO for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust, calling it a precursor to a 'bigger fraud' and questioning the handling of past donations. The trust has appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra.

Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey has questioned the credibility of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as it appointed a new CEO for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the wake of alleged embezzlement of donations, claiming that it will be a "bigger fraud".

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Pandey questioned the whereabouts of the alleged donations taken from the Mandir, stating that the trust existed at that time as well. "This trust existed previously as well. When offerings were stolen from the Ram Mandir, the same members must have been part of the trust at that time. What action was taken against them? Where did the public's money go? This was never disclosed. A CEO has been appointed. This appointment was made by the members of the Ram Mandir Trust themselves. This will turn out to be an even bigger fraud. Here, the bigger the fraudster one is, the bigger a leader and a 'Kar Sevak' one becomes," he said.

Ram Mandir Trust Appoints First CEO

His remarks come after Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed on Wednesday as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He possesses 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership credentials, and has been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal.

Political Reactions to Appointment

While the Samajwadi Party and Congress have targeted the BJP, the Telangana unit of the ruling party on Thursday welcomed the appointment of former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the CEO, describing it as a decision that could bring professionalism, discipline and greater administrative efficiency to the management of the high-profile temple. (ANI)