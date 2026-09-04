A 27-year-old woman was strangled in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area, with police suspecting her husband Yash Thakur, who fled after the incident.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at a rented house in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area, with police suspecting her husband’s involvement. Shivani, also known as Sudha, was discovered unconscious beneath a bed near Fauji Tiraha in Awas Vikas Colony on Monday morning. She was rushed to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors declared her dead.

Doctors confirmed she died from strangulation and noted injuries on five areas of her face. Shivani, originally from Indergarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, had been living in Jhansi with her sister Muskan and brother Aniket for nearly three months.

Husband Suspected, FIR Registered

Her family alleged that her husband, Yash Thakur of Gwalior, had assaulted her multiple times over minor issues since their marriage. Police said they were informed on August 31 about a dispute between the couple. Investigators believe Yash assaulted Shivani before locking the room from outside and leaving.

The next morning, Shivani was found unconscious and later declared dead. Police suspect Yash fled after the incident. An FIR was registered following a complaint by Shivani’s family, and multiple teams were formed to trace him.

SP City Preeti Singh confirmed that Yash was wanted in the case and would be arrested soon. A police team sent to Gwalior returned without finding him, while his family members have also absconded after locking their residence.

Investigation Into Call Records

CO City Ramveer Singh said police are examining the call detail records of both Yash and Shivani to establish the sequence of events. Investigators revealed Yash worked as a salesman at a garments shop and had a criminal history, with several cases pending against him.

Police said Yash fled with Shivani’s mobile phone, and both his and her phones have remained switched off since the incident. They are also probing how Shivani’s sister, who was sleeping in the next room, did not hear any struggle.

Muskan, Shivani’s younger sister, recounted that Shivani met Yash on social media two years ago. They fell in love, informed their families, and married one-and-a-half years ago.

The investigation continues as police attempt to trace Yash and determine the circumstances surrounding Shivani’s death.