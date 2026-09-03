The Centre has urged Uttarakhand to accelerate 15 WDC-PMKSY 2.0 watershed projects, focusing on water conservation, groundwater recharge and rural livelihoods, with the completion deadline extended to September 30, 2026.

Centre has requested Uttarakhand to move faster with regard to WDC-PMKSY 2.0 projects especially with respect to water conservation, natural resources management and livelihood.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting to finish approved projects within the revised period and use central assistance effectively.

15 Watershed Projects Approved for Uttarakhand

As per Chouhan's letter, 15 watershed projects have been approved for Uttarakhand through WDC-PMKSY 2.0 from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The projects are aimed at 0.84 lakh hectares land with an approved cost of Rs 232.26 crore. While Centre contribution will be Rs 209.03 crore out of which about Rs 113.48 crore has been released to the state till now.

The Centre has particularly shown its concern regarding incomplete natural resources management works.

Extension of Project Deadline Tabled till September 30

The original deadline for the completion of the projects was fixed on March 31, 2026. The Centre has, however, revised the timeline till September 30, 2026, providing Uttarakhand more time to complete the pending works and work towards the target objectives of the projects.

It is hoped that the state makes the best use of the available period and monsoon situation.

Central Assistance of Rs 31.58 Crore Provided in the Current Financial Year

For the current financial year, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 31.58 crore for Uttarakhand under WDC-PMKSY 2.0. Out of the amount, Rs 15.79 crore has already been released as mother sanction for the implementation of the projects.

The Centre has requested the state government to use the available fund to ensure speedy implementation of the ongoing works.

Prioritization of Water Conservation Activities During Monsoon

Taking into consideration the monsoon season, the Centre has advised for prioritization of water conservation activities. These include rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, soil moisture conservation and drought proofing.

The construction of check dams, farm ponds, field ponds, percolation tanks and other water harvesting structures has also been emphasized.

Performance Will Determine Future Funding

It has been stated by the Centre that the performance of ongoing projects will have an effect on future allocation under WDC-PMKSY 3.0. Timely completion, utilization of the released fund and performance of the implementation are some of the factors which can affect the future allocation and distribution of central assistance to the states.

Thanks from CM Dhami to Centre for Assistance

Chouhan asked CM Dhami to provide necessary instructions to the departments and officers at field level regarding completion of watershed and natural resource management works, which will lead to proper utilization of the assistance that has been released.

Dhami thanked the Centre and Chouhan for their assistance in the implementation of the watershed part of the irrigation project. With the new deadline set for September 30, Uttarakhand is now required to complete its pending works and utilize the funds properly.