Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami handed government appointment letters to 101 youth, including 88 Livestock Extension Officers and 13 Sugarcane Supervisors, while stressing merit, transparency and public service.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday conferred appointment letters to 101 new appointees in government jobs in the department of Animal Husbandry and the department of Sugarcane Development & Sugar Industry. The function took place at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Camp Office of the Chief Minister.

The appointments comprise 88 Livestock Extension Officers and 13 Sugarcane Supervisors. CM Dhami congratulated the new appointees and wished them luck in their professional life.

CM Dhami Regards Appointment Letters as Reward for Diligent Efforts

In his address to the new employees, Dhami told the appointees that the award of their appointment letters is a result of their diligence and dedication. Dhami urged them to inject freshness, knowledge and vigour in the functioning of the government.

He further told them that their responsibilities will not be limited only to their official duties because both the departments have direct link with farmers and owners of cattle/livestock.

The Anti-Cheating Act Emphasized

Dhami stressed the state’s anti-cheating act for recruiting for government jobs. He said that the act has been brought to enhance transparency and safeguard the interests of young applicants.

According to Dhami, government jobs must be obtained through merit and hard work and not through recommendations or any unfair practices. The Chief Minister stated that more than 34,000 young persons have been provided government jobs in Uttarakhand over the last five years.

Livestock Sector Connected With Rural Economy

Dhami mentioned that animal husbandry and sugarcane development are critical for the rural economy of Uttarakhand. He stated that rearing of livestock helps in sustaining the livelihoods of the families living in hill areas and may help in women’s empowerment and village level development.

Dhami further added that livestock and dairy are being promoted by the government through schemes such as Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Rajya Pashudhan Mission.

Concerns for Sugarcane Growers

In addition to this, the Chief Minister talked about initiatives that could help the farmers of sugarcane, which include conducting an online and transparent survey system. Sugarcane Clinics and Advisory centers have been made in order to get knowledge about improved varieties and modern technology and scientific method of cultivation.

According to Dhami, the sugarcane farmers of Uttarakhand are getting Rs. 5 more per quintal than that of farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

Call For New Employees To Work With Sensitivity

The newly appointed employees were advised by Dhami that they must take care to see that the schemes of the government should be implemented properly among the eligible beneficiaries.

He wanted the newly appointed officials to interact with the farmers and livestock holders, listen to their problems and try to solve their problems as early as possible.

In this regard, he asked them to adopt the philosophy of “Simplification, Solution, Disposal, and Satisfaction” during the discharge of their official duty.

Role In Developing ,India, 2047

Dhami said that the State of Uttarakhand has an important role to play in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.