Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Marriage due in 4 months, Lucknow man video calls friends 'to bid goodbye' before shooting himself

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old man from Lucknow's Sarojininagar tragically ended his life near Indira Dam in the BBD police station area on Friday.

    UP SHOCKER! Marriage due in 4 months, Lucknow man video calls friends 'to bid goodbye' before shooting himself shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old man from Lucknow's Sarojininagar tragically ended his life near Indira Dam in the BBD police station area on Friday. The man, identified as Ankit, fatally shot himself while walking along the road, leaving behind a chilling farewell that stunned those who knew him. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), moments before the fateful event, Ankit made a haunting video call to two of his close friends, Sameer and Rahul, in which he declared that he was "bidding farewell to this world."

    Soon after, he pulled the trigger of a country-made pistol, sending a bullet through his head. The entry wound was found just below his eye, with the bullet exiting from the back of his skull. His lifeless body, along with a bike and the firearm, was discovered at the scene.

    The horrifying incident came to light after his shocked friends informed the police control room. Investigators revealed that Ankit had shown an inclination towards spiritualism, a discovery that raises more questions than answers about his sudden decision.

    Also read: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

    "He used to run a garment shop," said BBD Inspector Ajay Narayan Singh. "Further action will be taken on the basis of inquiry from family members and investigation."

    Adding to the heartbreak, Ankit was set to marry in just four months, and his devastated father, Brijesh Pathak, who works in a private company in Rampur, is grappling with the unimaginable loss. 

    Also read: 21-year-old B.Com student commits suicide at Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested anr

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH) shk

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details AJR

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested anr

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH) shk

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

    football Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon