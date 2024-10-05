UP SHOCKER! Marriage due in 4 months, Lucknow man video calls friends 'to bid goodbye' before shooting himself

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old man from Lucknow's Sarojininagar tragically ended his life near Indira Dam in the BBD police station area on Friday.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), moments before the fateful event, Ankit made a haunting video call to two of his close friends, Sameer and Rahul, in which he declared that he was "bidding farewell to this world."

Soon after, he pulled the trigger of a country-made pistol, sending a bullet through his head. The entry wound was found just below his eye, with the bullet exiting from the back of his skull. His lifeless body, along with a bike and the firearm, was discovered at the scene.

The horrifying incident came to light after his shocked friends informed the police control room. Investigators revealed that Ankit had shown an inclination towards spiritualism, a discovery that raises more questions than answers about his sudden decision.

"He used to run a garment shop," said BBD Inspector Ajay Narayan Singh. "Further action will be taken on the basis of inquiry from family members and investigation."

Adding to the heartbreak, Ankit was set to marry in just four months, and his devastated father, Brijesh Pathak, who works in a private company in Rampur, is grappling with the unimaginable loss.

