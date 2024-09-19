Man commits suicide by jumping in front of bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

The chilling visuals recorded a man, dressed in blue shirt, suddenly jumping in front of the bus, getting tossed and thrown on to the road. The driver switched to an adjacent lane immediately after the man fell on the road.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a young man allegedly dying by suicide by jumping in front of a moving bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The unfortunate incident occurred around 2 am on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The deceased has not been identified yet.

However, the terrifying video of the youth ending his life that was captured on bus's dashcam has gone viral, leaving viewers shaken by the disturbing footage.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

The disturbing dashcam footage shows the man, dressed in a blue shirt, suddenly jumping in front of the bus, getting tossed and thrown on to the road. Alert bus driver diverted the vehicle to another lane and prevented the man from getting crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Despite the driver’s effort to avert the worst, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Also read: Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from Anand Rao circle flyover

Latest Videos