BREAKING: Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

A man committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, around 3 PM on Friday. Despite immediate help, he died on the spot due to severe injuries. His identity remains unknown. Police are investigating the incident, including CCTV footage, to uncover more details.

A tragic incident unfolded at Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, as a man committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the mall. The incident occurred around three o'clock on Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses at the scene immediately attempted to rush the man to the hospital. However, due to the severe head injury sustained from the fall and significant bleeding, he died on the spot.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown. The Mico Layout Police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The authorities have not yet determined the exact reason behind the suicide.

A case has been registered, and the police are actively examining CCTV footage to determine whether the man entered the mall alone or if someone was accompanying him.

The incident at Vega City Mall, one of Bengaluru's prominent shopping destinations, has left locals in shock. The police are working diligently to uncover more details and identify the deceased. This tragic event highlights the need for mental health awareness and support. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Latest Videos