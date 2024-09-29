Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    In a jaw-dropping spectacle, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district has redefined the meaning of risky stunts by performing pull-ups atop a national highway signboard, leaving onlookers and social media users stunned.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    The viral video, filmed on National Highway 931, shows the unidentified man—shirtless and seemingly unbothered by the danger—hanging precariously 10 meters above the busy highway as he executes a series of pull-ups. The act has quickly garnered attention across platforms, raising eyebrows and drawing reactions of both amazement and concern.

    In a surreal twist, another man can be seen perched atop the signboard, capturing the daredevil exercise from a different camera angle. Adding to the drama, the background track in the video is a song by the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, intensifying the atmosphere.

    Amidst the social media frenzy, the Amethi police have acknowledged the video and are taking the incident seriously. "After investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the persons doing stunts as per the rules," they stated in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

    The video continues to circulate, sparking debates on the perils of social media stunts and the lengths some individuals will go to for viral fame.

