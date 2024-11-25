'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH)

Toronto police arrested Rebel News founder and journalist Ezra Levant while he attempted to record a pro-Hamas protest taking place in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Toronto police arrested Rebel News founder and journalist Ezra Levant while he attempted to record a pro-Hamas protest taking place in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto. According to reports, Levant was covering a now weekly anti-Israel counter-protest against pro-Israel supporters who gathered at the same time at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue when police pulled him away from recording the group.  

In a video of the arrest posted on social media by Levant’s Rebel News platform, officers can be heard telling the activist that his presence at the pro-Palestinian rally was “inciting the crowd.”

Levant likened the man role-playing Sinwar in the Jewish neighbourhood to someone dressing up as Adolf Hitler in the area where Holocaust survivors lived.

Levant called his arrest outrageous. He has no prior arrests. "Mayor, I have been arrested for the first time by the police because i refused to get off the public sidewalk, they said i cannot be on a sidewalk because it inherently is a disturbance."

“Since when do foreign provocateurs promoting a banned terrorist organization get to veto who can and can’t walk on a sidewalk?” he added.

As seen in a video, as police escorted Levant away from the protesters, several people holding placards followed them, shouting at the police, 'Shame, let go of him'.

Also read: Body of missing rabbi Zvi Kogan found in UAE; Israeli PM says he was murdered in 'antisemitic terror incident'

After Levant confronted Toronto Police Services and accused them of arresting journalists instead of the pro-Hamas protesters, a police officer placed him under arrest.
 

