Parliament Winter session begins: Waqf bill, Manipur crisis set to dominate debates

The winter session of Parliament begins today, running until December 20, with key bills like the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill on the agenda. Opposition parties plan to raise issues including the Manipur crisis and Adani allegations, while the government seeks productive discussions.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

The winter session of Parliament is set to commence today, with discussions on several significant bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. This session will run until December 20 and is expected to address a wide range of legislative and political issues.  

Key bills listed for introduction, consideration, and passage include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, Bills of Lading Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Railways (Amendment) Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. 

PM Modi thanks people of Guyana, President Ali for warm hospitality; share pics of relishing 7-curry meal

To mark “Constitution Day,” there will be no sittings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, as per an official statement.  

Ahead of the session, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will convene at 10 AM in Parliament House to finalize their strategy. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to lead the opposition's planning.  

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing reporters after an all-party meeting in Delhi on Sunday, emphasized the government’s readiness to discuss any topic. Rijiju stated that 42 leaders from 30 political parties participated in the meeting, bringing up various issues for discussion.  

“The government is open to discussions on all topics. We only request a smooth and productive session without disruptions. Every member wants to participate, and everyone’s cooperation is crucial to ensure a successful winter session,” Rijiju said. 

'Adani must be arrested immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets Gautam Adani, SEBI chief

The winter session will witness intense debates on key legislative matters and pressing political issues. The opposition will likely push for answers on the Manipur crisis, allegations surrounding the Adani Group, and the implications of the Waqf Act amendments.  

