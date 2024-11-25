Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president

K. Surendran, the BJP state president in Kerala, offered to resign following the party's defeat in the Palakkad by-election, a significant setback in a traditionally stronghold region. The loss has sparked widespread criticism within the party, particularly regarding the decision to replace Shobha Surendran with C. Krishna Kumar, leading to a significant drop in votes.

Palakkad: BJP state president K Surendran has expressed his willingness to step down, following the party's defeat in the recent Palakkad byelection. However, Surendran's faction claims that the central leadership has instructed him not to resign. In the meantime, Surendran has raised serious allegations against Sobha Surendran with the party's central leadership. He accused Sobha and 18 municipal councilors supporting her of sabotaging the BJP's chances in the election. Surendran's faction also alleged that votes in the Kannadi area were manipulated under the direction of Sobha Surendran's driver.

Additionally, Surendran reported that the municipal chairperson rejected a proposal to reduce the user fee for traders from Rs 300 to Rs 100. He accused municipal councilors like Smithesh Meenakshi, Divya, and Sabu of working against the BJP candidate. Surendran has requested an investigation into the matter under the leadership of a co-prabhari (co-in-charge).

Reports indicate that Surendran informed the BJP national leadership of his decision. His leadership faced significant criticism following the BJP's defeat in the Palakkad by-election, a constituency that had traditionally been a stronghold for the party in Kerala. This loss has led to widespread discontent among party members and supporters, many of whom have expressed dissatisfaction with Surendran's management of the party in the state.

Following the heavy defeat in the A Plus constituency, criticism within the BJP in Palakkad intensified, targeting the party leadership. In this context, K. Surendran expressed his willingness to step down. The main criticism was directed at the decision to replace Shobha Surendran, who had strong prospects, with C. Krishnakumar, a move seen as unwise. In the 2016 election, Sobha Surendran had secured 40,000 votes, but this time, the tally dropped to 27,000.

Latest Videos