UP SHOCKER! Man, accused of child theft, jumps to death from bridge after hours-long standoff with mob (WATCH)

The harrowing sequence of events began when Kumar was accused by villagers of being a child thief—a claim that rapidly escalated into a full-blown mob confrontation. As the angry crowd swelled, Kumar fled to a nearby overbridge in a bid to evade what seemed to be an inevitable mob lynching.

In a heart-wrenching episode of desperation and tragedy, Avnish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, chose a dramatic and fatal escape route as he faced an enraged mob's accusations. Kumar's desperate leap from an overbridge on Saturday night marks a disturbing incident fueled by community fear and misplaced justice.

The harrowing sequence of events began when Kumar was accused by villagers of being a child thief—a claim that rapidly escalated into a full-blown mob confrontation. As the angry crowd swelled, Kumar fled to a nearby overbridge in a bid to evade what seemed to be an inevitable mob lynching.

For eight agonizing hours, Kumar perched precariously on the bridge, with villagers below shouting accusations and police officers making attempts to coax him down. The situation grew increasingly tense as the standoff dragged on for hours.

As officers finally reached the bridge, Kumar's fear culminated in a tragic decision. With a final, anguished moment of confrontation, he leapt from the bridge, plunging to his death.

Also read: Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

The incident has stirred a storm of reactions in Jaunpur and beyond, with discussions intensifying about the perils of mob justice and the failures in the system that failed to protect Kumar.

Take a look at reactions

Latest Videos