Kerala: 3-year-old suffers skull and spine injuries after falling from window at Anganwadi; staff suspended

A three-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram's Maranalloor suffered severe injuries, including a skull fracture and spinal cord damage, after reportedly falling from a window at an anganwadi. The Women's and Child Development (WCD) department suspended the teacher and helper for negligence and withholding information from the parents. 
 

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in Kerala has suspended two Anganwadi staff members from Maranalloor following allegations of negligence in a case involving a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 21, when Vaiga, the daughter of Ratheesh and Sindhu from Pongumoodu, fell at the Anganwadi, sustaining a skull fracture and spinal cord injury. 

The Child Rights Commission initiated a case, leading to the suspension of the teacher and helper involved. Vaiga is currently at Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital.

Ratheesh, the father of the injured child, accused the Anganwadi teacher of failing to inform him about his daughter's fall. According to him, when he contacted the teacher, she claimed that Vaiga had fallen from a chair. However, Vaiga's twin brother, who was also present at the Anganwadi, revealed to their parents that she had fallen from a window while playing. This discrepancy led the WCD to take action against the Anganwadi staff for negligence and for allegedly concealing the truth from the parents.

Doctors noted that the child's skull and spinal cord were injured due to a fall from a considerable height.

On Thursday evening, as usual, Ratheesh brought his daughter home from the Anganwadi in Maranalloor. The child seemed unusually exhausted. Later, she began vomiting persistently. Vaiga's twin brother, who also attends the same Anganwadi, told their parents that she had fallen from a window earlier in the day. Concerned, her mother examined her and noticed swelling at the back of her head.

When questioned about the incident, the Anganwadi teacher reportedly told the parents that the child had fallen from a chair and claimed she had forgotten to inform them. The Anganwadi in Maranalloor Panchayat, where the incident occurred, has only six children enrolled, and they are cared for by a teacher and a helper. The teacher stated that the child had fallen in the classroom but insisted there were no health issues at the time.

