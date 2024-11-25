IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rohit Sharma's pink ball practice sparks buzz, 'SHOT' impresses David Warner (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma, fresh off a paternity break following the birth of his son, hit the nets on Monday during the lunch session of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting back into action after rejoining the squad in Perth. The Indian captain, fresh off a paternity break following the birth of his son, hit the nets on Monday during the lunch session of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. His batting practice, featured an exquisite stroke, which had even Australian batting legend David Warner scream 'SHOT' at the sidelines. The video has set social media abuzz, with fans lauding his preparation ahead of the Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Rohit faced an array of deliveries from reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar, showcasing his signature timing and footwork. The session sparked excitement as clips of his shot display went viral, hinting at his readiness to tackle the pink ball—a challenge known to test batters, especially under the twilight skies.

India, under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership, is inching toward a commanding victory in the opening Test. The team has looked solid, but Rohit's return is expected to bolster both morale and strategy as the series progresses. His practice session with the pink ball also underlines India's focus on adapting to the unique demands of the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game scheduled for November 30. While the match doesn’t carry first-class status, it holds critical significance as a Day/Night affair, providing an ideal preparation ground for the Adelaide Test. Rohit is likely to feature in this match, further honing his skills against the pink Kookaburra ball.

The pink ball's behavior, particularly during the twilight period, has historically challenged batters due to its pronounced swing and seam movement. With the skipper back in rhythm, fans eagerly await his contribution in the upcoming matches, hoping he can lead India to continued success against a formidable Australian side.

