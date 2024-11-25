IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rohit Sharma's pink ball practice sparks buzz, 'SHOT' impresses David Warner (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma, fresh off a paternity break following the birth of his son, hit the nets on Monday during the lunch session of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rohit Sharma's pink ball practice sparks buzz, 'SHOT' impresses David Warner (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting back into action after rejoining the squad in Perth. The Indian captain, fresh off a paternity break following the birth of his son, hit the nets on Monday during the lunch session of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. His batting practice, featured an exquisite stroke, which had even Australian batting legend David Warner scream 'SHOT' at the sidelines. The video has set social media abuzz, with fans lauding his preparation ahead of the Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Rohit faced an array of deliveries from reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar, showcasing his signature timing and footwork. The session sparked excitement as clips of his shot display went viral, hinting at his readiness to tackle the pink ball—a challenge known to test batters, especially under the twilight skies.

India, under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership, is inching toward a commanding victory in the opening Test. The team has looked solid, but Rohit's return is expected to bolster both morale and strategy as the series progresses. His practice session with the pink ball also underlines India's focus on adapting to the unique demands of the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game scheduled for November 30. While the match doesn’t carry first-class status, it holds critical significance as a Day/Night affair, providing an ideal preparation ground for the Adelaide Test. Rohit is likely to feature in this match, further honing his skills against the pink Kookaburra ball.

The pink ball's behavior, particularly during the twilight period, has historically challenged batters due to its pronounced swing and seam movement. With the skipper back in rhythm, fans eagerly await his contribution in the upcoming matches, hoping he can lead India to continued success against a formidable Australian side.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami dmn

India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil snt

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil

BREAKING IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series ATG

BREAKING: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Mitchell Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds Watch snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds| WATCH

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon