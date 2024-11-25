Karnataka: Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi

The Hubballi-Dharwad CCB police shot two notorious robbers, Bharat and Farooq, in the legs during an attack attempt. Part of a 15-member gang involved in interstate car thefts, they face multiple cases. Efforts are ongoing to capture remaining gang members.

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, the Hubballi-Dharwad City Crime Branch (CCB) police fired on two interstate robbers who attempted to assault officers during an inspection. The suspects, identified as Bharat Kumar alias Kurta and Farooq alias Tomato Farooq, sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The incident occurred while police were investigating a robbery case involving the duo and their gang of 15 members. The gang had been targeting vehicles, including a robbery on November 8 near Hubballi railway station, where they threatened a car driver and stole the vehicle.

Bharat, hailing from Mangaluru, and Farooq, originally from Sangli in Maharashtra, are reportedly part of a larger network involved in interstate car robberies. The police had arrested two of their gang members earlier in Mangaluru, and during a follow-up inspection, the accused attempted to attack the officers to evade capture.

To subdue the attackers, the police fired at their legs, preventing their escape. Three police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation and were immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited the injured officers at the hospital and assured them of support.

According to Commissioner Shashikumar, more than 17 cases have been registered against Farooq across Karnataka and other states. Bharat also faces multiple cases within Karnataka. The police suspect the gang's network spans regions including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Kerala.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members. “We are committed to arresting all those involved and ensuring justice,” Commissioner Shashikumar stated.

Latest Videos