A woman in Greater Noida's Amrapali Centurian Park society allegedly abused and threatened security guards after they stopped a food delivery executive. A video of the incident, where she is seen making demeaning remarks, has gone viral, prompting a police investigation.

A woman allegedly abused and misbehaved with security guards at Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes in Greater Noida after a guard stopped a food delivery executive for verification. According to police, the woman had ordered food online and became angry when the delivery boy was stopped at the society gate. She is purportedly seen mistreating the guards and trying to strike one of them in a video of the event that has gone viral on social media.

The woman allegedly made fun of the guards' financial situation and threw caste-related insults at them. Additionally, she was heard apparently threatening the guards by stating, "Juta saaf karwaungi."

She was also heard asserting that not even the cops could prosecute her. The lady reportedly persisted in mistreating the security supervisor and the guards on duty.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

At one point, she appears to move towards a guard sitting on a chair and allegedly attempts to kick him. She is also seen allegedly striking another guard with her hand.

The incident happened on August 26 in the vicinity of the Bisrakh police station. According to police, they have taken notice of the situation and are looking into it. Based on the inquiry, any necessary legal action will be taken. Police said the situation is currently under control and peace has been restored.