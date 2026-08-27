A construction worker in US rescued a tiny kitten trapped deep inside a Komatsu machine. The video drew amused reactions as viewers celebrated the animal's safe recovery.

A worker at a construction site rescued a tiny kitten trapped deep inside a massive Komatsu construction machine in the United States. The heartwarming rescue was captured on video and shared by the Instagram account River Reach Construction, based in Barberton. The worker noticed the kitten after hearing faint but persistent cries coming from inside the heavy-duty machinery.

In the video, he first points the camera toward the enormous construction vehicle before zooming in on a tiny figure concealed behind a maze of metal rods. The kitten's desperate meows could be heard echoing from deep within the equipment.

Calling it the “rescue mission for the day”, the worker explained that the kitten had somehow fallen inside the Komatsu and was unable to escape. The animal was lodged so far inside that reaching in and simply pulling it out was impossible.

Determined to save the trapped feline, the worker crawled underneath the machinery and began carefully working on its base. He removed the bottom skid plate, creating an opening that allowed him to reach the section where the kitten was stuck.

After carefully navigating the machinery, he finally managed to pull the tiny animal to safety.

“Rescue mission successful,” he announced, proudly holding the kitten in his hands.

The worker said the kitten appeared to need some tender loving care and suspected it had been trapped inside the machine for a day or two.

Instead of leaving, he decided to take it to the office trailer, where it could stay in the air conditioning and recover.