Arora shared a video of the unusual journey on X, showing himself riding pillion as the biker cautiously navigated flooded roads. The episode carried an ironic twist, given Arora’s past financial decision to skip buying a car and invest the money in stocks instead.

Heavy rain led to chaos across Gurugram, leaving roads submerged, traffic crawling and commuters struggling to make their way home. But for trader and YouTuber Manas Arora, the journey ended with an unexpected rescue — a ride on the back of a stranger’s motorcycle through the city’s waterlogged streets.

Arora shared a video of the unusual journey on X, showing himself riding pillion as the biker cautiously navigated flooded roads. The episode carried an ironic twist, given Arora’s past financial decision to skip buying a car and invest the money in stocks instead.

“Skipped buying a depreciating asset, a car. Put everything in stocks instead,” Arora wrote in the caption.

He then highlighted the irony of being rescued by a motorcyclist during one of Gurugram’s worst rain spells, writing, “Today, a rider rescued me from torrential rain and dropped me to my Rs 300 crore DLF neighbourhood.”

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The video captured the stranger weaving through submerged stretches while Arora held on from behind, offering a glimpse into the extent of the waterlogging that brought parts of the Millennium City to a near standstill.

Gurugram has been battered by severe waterlogging and massive traffic snarls following heavy rainfall. With a yellow alert issued for the region, the District Disaster Management Authority advised private companies to allow employees to work from home.

The downpour also wreaked havoc on school transportation, with several school buses stranded. Major stretches, including Subhash Chowk, witnessed significant traffic disruptions as flooded roads turned commutes into exhausting ordeals.

The latest episode has also reignited concerns over Gurugram’s drainage infrastructure. Despite an estimated Rs 1,400 crore being spent over the past decade to upgrade the city’s drainage systems, severe urban flooding continues to plague Gurugram whenever intense rainfall hits.