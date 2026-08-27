Bihar JDU President Umesh Singh Kushwaha asserts the government's 24-hour vigil on water levels post-Nepal floods. CM Samrat Choudhary and the Deputy CM conducted aerial surveys, while the opposition urged heightened monitoring.

Bihar Janata Dal United (JDU) President Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Thursday asserted that the government is maintaining a 24-hour vigil over water levels, river embankments, and critical infrastructure following the flood tragedy in Nepal. Talking to the reporters, JD(U) President Umesh Singh Kushwaha emphasised the government's stance on security measures and high-level assessment tours planned for vulnerable zones. He said, "The government is sensitive and monitoring that matter. This disaster has occurred in Tibet. The government keeps a 24-hour watch. There is a watch on dams, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, and all paths where water comes. The government has its eyes on everything."

CM to Supervise Ground Operations

JD(U) President further detailed the extensive security arrangements and round-the-clock tracking systems deployed along major waterways, urging citizens to not panic. "However, common people do not need to panic too much. They just need to stay alert. When the water level rises, the Gandak water level is reported to have decreased since yesterday, or rather, the water coming from that side through Balmikinagar will reach us, until then, we will keep a close eye on it," he said.

Outlining the immediate itinerary of Bihar CM and Deputy CM to supervise ground operations firsthand, he said, "Today, the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM are visiting Balmikinagar to conduct an aerial survey, followed by a review meeting. The government will monitor every activity concerning the floods. This is a sensitive time, and everyone needs to exercise patience. The government is fully sensitive to this."

Centre Pledges Support, State Assesses Damage

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav expressed deep concern over Indian tourists missing in Nepal, assuring that the central government will extend all possible assistance while highlighting the state's flood preparedness. He said, "The majority of tourists visiting the area are Indians. The disappearance of people from Tamil Nadu, and others whose status is not yet fully known, is deeply distressing, and the Government of India will extend all possible help to the Nepal government and the affected individuals... Whenever water flows from Nepal, Bihar is the first to be affected. Regarding the damage incurred this time, the state government will conduct an assessment to provide compensation."

Focusing on state-level assessments and protective frameworks, he said, "The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has now been rolled out... Just yesterday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with all officials and expressed concern regarding every aspect of the situation."

CM Conducts Aerial Survey

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited the Gandak River and conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas following the flood situation in neighbouring Nepal. During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister took stock of the situation in border areas of Bagaha, Valmiki Nagar, Bettiah and Motihari and reviewed the preparedness measures undertaken by the administration.

Opposition Urges Vigilance

On the other hand, Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday expressed concern over the flash flood situation in Nepal, calling it a "truly horrific and painful incident," and urged the state government to step up monitoring in view of the potential impact on rivers and water bodies in Bihar. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "A truly horrific and painful incident has occurred. Judging by the videos we saw yesterday of the flood areas showing people fleeing the scene, I feel the Bihar government needs to step up monitoring, and everyone needs to remain vigilant. There is a possibility that this could impact rivers and water bodies in Bihar as well."

Nepal Flood Aftermath

His remarks come amid growing concern over the flash floods that struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River, which have killed at least 165 people while hundreds remain missing. According to the Nepal Tourism Board's preliminary data, a total of 579 travellers (466 foreigners and 113 Nepalis) are missing from the affected area, Nepal's disaster management authority informs.

The flood entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibet side and affected areas including Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syaphru Besi before flowing into the Trishuli River, impacting Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts.

Nepal's security forces, local authorities and medical teams have been deployed for search, rescue, evacuation and relief operations, with temporary shelters, food, clean water and medicines being provided to affected people. (ANI)