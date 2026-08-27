A viral video has raised hygiene concerns about the popular Big Chill Cafe in Delhi's Khan Market. The clip appears to show a cockroach inside a refrigerated display near food items, sparking a wave of reactions from the public on social media, although the claim remains unverified by official inspection.

A customer's video has sparked concerns over the cleanliness of a café in Khan Market, Delhi. A little cockroach is purportedly seen scurrying inside a refrigerated display area close to food items in the video. The business was identified as Big Chill Cafe in Khan Market by the guy who uploaded the video. No recognised test or food safety inspection has independently verified the claim.

In the short clip, the person filming zooms in on what appears to be the bakery display refrigerator. A little cockroach can be seen scuttling about the interior space near the brownies that are on display. Sharing the video on X, the user wrote, “Cockroach inside chiller. Big Chill Cafe, Khan Market." The post also clearly named the Khan Market outlet while claiming that the insect was found inside the chiller.

Since then, the video has sparked a number of responses, with individuals expressing their opinions about the levels of hygiene at well-known restaurants. The post is made at a time when patrons of restaurants and cafés are still concerned about food safety and hygiene.

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Nevertheless, the evidence offered does not demonstrate that the assertion in the film has been verified by an official examination.

Jokes and serious remarks were mixed together after the video. While some viewers replied with amusement, others noted the video demonstrated the significance of routine hygiene inspections.

"Sadly, Delhi doesn't have Tukaram Mundhe," a person said. "Nanha sa chota sa hi toh hai" was another joke.

“Nothing new in such cafes," a person commented. Another user called for stricter action, writing, “Need someone like Tukaram Mundhe who can suspend their licenses without fearing about any government."

Another person praised the individual for filming the incident and wrote, “good job recording this, even such big cafes have these issues."

The video does not show what happened after it was recorded or whether the outlet took any action following the alleged sighting.