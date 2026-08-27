A content creator identified as Mayank Jha was counselled by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after his prank videos on Mumbai local trains drew attention for disrupting fellow passengers.

A bid to turn Mumbai's crowded local trains into viral content has landed content creator Mayank Jha in trouble, after his prank videos drew the attention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over conduct that disrupted fellow passengers. In one video, Jha was seen knocking on occupied train seats and instructing passengers to stand up as part of a fake “audit”. His series of Mumbai local train videos also featured loudspeakers and unsolicited interactions with commuters, behaviour that was viewed as disruptive and inconvenient.

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Following the circulation of the videos, RPF officials summoned Jha to Bandra and counselled him over his conduct. He was also warned about the potential legal consequences of harassing or inconveniencing passengers for social media content.

Western Railway subsequently addressed the matter on X, urging both commuters and content creators to ensure that their actions do not disturb fellow travellers and emphasising the need for safer and more comfortable journeys on Mumbai's local network.

"Pranks may get views, but they shouldn't come at the cost of someone else's comfort. A content creator was counselled by RPF personnel at Bandra after creating prank videos on trains and was asked to apologise for his actions. As responsible passengers, let's avoid acts that disturb or inconvenience fellow travellers. Let's respect each other's space and make every journey safer, smoother and more comfortable for everyone," the tweet by Western Railways read.

Jha subsequently apologised for his actions, acknowledging that the stunts were inappropriate. He said he would discontinue his Mumbai local train prank series and revealed that he had spent the past few months shooting content at local stations and aboard trains operating on the Virar-Churchgate route.

The creator also issued a message to fellow content creators, urging them not to stage disruptive or potentially dangerous stunts merely to chase views. He stressed that creating viral content should not come at the expense of other passengers' comfort, safety or personal space.