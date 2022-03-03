UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats

Adityanath is running for the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat. Following the voting, the Chief Minister urged the voters to vote on development and security issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voted in Gorakhpur in the sixth round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, predicting that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more than 80% of the seats in the state. Adityanath is running for the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat. Following the voting, the Chief Minister urged the voters to vote on development and security issues.

In a statement to the media, he stated, "I hope a huge number of people vote. The BJP will establish a record in electoral triumph under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by winning a high number of seats. We will win more than 80% of the seats in the state." "Vote for the BJP for growth and security," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath declared that the UP Assembly elections had reached a critical juncture. Every vote cast for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would help Uttar Pradesh become India's largest economy. In an apparent jab at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he stated that it is time to choose between the BJP and terror-supporting individuals. This comes after one of the families of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb explosion case was seen campaigning with party head Akhilesh Yadav.

Adityanath performed prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur before the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday morning.

Elections are being conducted in 57 Assembly seats distributed over 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar. A total of 2,14,62,816 electors are anticipated to vote, comprising 1,14,63,113 men, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, to decide the destiny of 676 candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is one of the major candidates in the sixth round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which has 676 contestants in the fight.

