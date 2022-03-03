UP Election 2022: Voting underway for 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts

While the incumbent BJP seeks to maintain power in the state, opposition parties such as the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party hope to dethrone the Yogi Adityanath administration.

The Uttar Pradesh state electoral commission has finished all preparations for the state's sixth round of elections. This phase's campaigning concluded Friday evening, with key leaders from the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP making a last-ditch effort to court voters. While the incumbent BJP seeks to maintain power in the state, opposition parties such as the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party hope to dethrone the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Time: Voting for the sixth phase polls will be held between 7 am and 6 pm. On March 10, the votes will be counted. During this round, almost 2.14 crore electors are eligible to vote.

Key candidates: The key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Congress UP president Ajay Kumar Lallu from the Tamkuhi Raj seat, Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya from the Fazilnagar seat, and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary from the Bansdih seat. Jai Pratap Singh from the Bansi constituency, Shree Ram Chauhan from the Khajani constituency, and Jai Prakash Nishad from the Rudrapur constituency are also in fray. With 676 in fray, all eyes are on the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, where the Gorakhnath temple's head and incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is running in his maiden Assembly elections. CM Adityanath is running against Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Azad and the Azad Samaj Party. Chandra Shekhar is focusing on the BJP regime's abuses against Dalits and utilising his campaign to unite Dalits. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 46 of the 57 seats.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

Also read: UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes