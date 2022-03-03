  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Voting underway for 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts

     While the incumbent BJP seeks to maintain power in the state, opposition parties such as the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party hope to dethrone the Yogi Adityanath administration.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    The Uttar Pradesh state electoral commission has finished all preparations for the state's sixth round of elections. This phase's campaigning concluded Friday evening, with key leaders from the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP making a last-ditch effort to court voters. While the incumbent BJP seeks to maintain power in the state, opposition parties such as the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party hope to dethrone the Yogi Adityanath administration.

    Time: Voting for the sixth phase polls will be held between 7 am and 6 pm. On March 10, the votes will be counted. During this round, almost 2.14 crore electors are eligible to vote.

    Key candidates: The key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Congress UP president Ajay Kumar Lallu from the Tamkuhi Raj seat, Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya from the Fazilnagar seat, and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary from the Bansdih seat. Jai Pratap Singh from the Bansi constituency, Shree Ram Chauhan from the Khajani constituency, and Jai Prakash Nishad from the Rudrapur constituency are also in fray. With 676 in fray, all eyes are on the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, where the Gorakhnath temple's head and incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is running in his maiden Assembly elections. CM Adityanath is running against Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Azad and the Azad Samaj Party. Chandra Shekhar is focusing on the BJP regime's abuses against Dalits and utilising his campaign to unite Dalits. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 46 of the 57 seats.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet

    India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    'Impressed by their resilience': General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation

    Putin tells PM Modi: Ukrainians have taken Indian students hostage for use as human shields

    After Mumbai, Hyderabad home to highest number of ultra-rich

    Shraddha Kapoor birthday: Why did the actor drop out from Boston University?

    World Wildlife Day: 10 must-visit national parks of India

    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet

    Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: Actress' net worth, house, boyfriend, salary and more

    IPL 2022: Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

