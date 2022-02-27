  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

    Meanwhile, attacking the Opposition during a rally in Ballia district of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They(opposition) gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started removing the poor.”

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Deoria, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Deoria on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists, which the opposition parties do not understand.

    PM Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying they shut sugar mills and didn’t clear dues of sugarcane farmers. Whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about Rs 12,000 crore for the state, the PM said.

    The Assembly constituencies in Deoria district will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.

    Also read: 'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Meanwhile, attacking the Opposition during a rally in Ballia district of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They(opposition) gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started removing the poor.”

    Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest in this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati.

    Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Uttar Pradesh has alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country’s most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again.

    The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign

    Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security-dnm

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind-dnm

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes-dnm

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes

    UP Election 2022: Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    UP Election 2022: 46.28% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

    Stop the aggressor Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    'Stop the aggressor': Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    Recent Stories

    Smriti Mandhana struck on head during ICC Womens World Cup warm-up; Ishan Kishan discharged from hospital-ayh

    Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan discharged from hospital

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google halts Russian state media monetisation across platforms-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google halts Russian state media monetisation across platforms

    Russia-Ukraine war: US advises citizens to depart country through available commercial options-dnm

    US says no evacuation, advises citizens to depart Ukraine through available commercial options

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch) RCB

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon