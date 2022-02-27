UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

Meanwhile, attacking the Opposition during a rally in Ballia district of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They(opposition) gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started removing the poor.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Deoria on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists, which the opposition parties do not understand.

PM Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying they shut sugar mills and didn’t clear dues of sugarcane farmers. Whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about Rs 12,000 crore for the state, the PM said.

The Assembly constituencies in Deoria district will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.

Also read: 'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

Meanwhile, attacking the Opposition during a rally in Ballia district of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They(opposition) gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started removing the poor.”

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest in this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

Uttar Pradesh has alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country’s most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again.

The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign

Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP.

Also read: UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes