Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Rajinikanth: THIS actor is India’s most popular

A top Telugu actor has surpassed Vijay to claim the top spot in October's popularity rankings, with Shah Rukh Khan securing third, highlighting South Indian cinema's dominance.

India's most popular actors list reveals Prabhas in the top spot, surpassing Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan maintains his position at number three in October.

The October popularity ranking, released by Ormax Media, places Prabhas at the top. His upcoming films, Adipurush and Salaar 2, contribute to his consistent presence in the news.

Jr NTR secures the fourth position, following the success of his latest film, Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Ajith Kumar ranks fifth, followed by Vijay at sixth and Allu Arjun at seventh. Mahesh Babu and Suriya hold the eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Ram Charan is tenth, and Salman Khan eleventh, highlighting the dominance of South Indian stars.

The rise of pan-Indian films is attributed to the growing popularity of South Indian cinema. These films are performing well not only in their original languages but also in other regions, demonstrating their increasing appeal.

Latest Videos