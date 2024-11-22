Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

CIDCO demolished an illegal dargah near Navi Mumbai International Airport after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti flagged it as a security threat. Built illegally on CIDCO land, the structure expanded over 15 years. HJS called for action against similar encroachments on forts across Maharashtra.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished an illegal dargah near the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday. The demolition followed complaints from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a right-wing Hindu organisation, which raised concerns about the structure being a potential security threat.

The structure, located on CIDCO-owned land, has undergone significant expansions since its alleged encroachment began in 2012. Initially, it started with a few stones painted white and green, but over time, it grew into a one-acre property featuring a compound, a dome, water fountains, rest areas, and other facilities.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti highlighted the issue as early as March 2023 and renewed their demands in October 2024. Sunil Ghanvat, the Maharashtra state coordinator for HJS, said, “This long-awaited action is a result of our persistent campaign against illegal encroachments. The unauthorised dargah posed a security risk to the airport and the surrounding area.”

CIDCO officials confirmed that the structure had no valid ownership documents. “We initiated a probe, but the Dargah trustees failed to provide legal ownership documents. Following court orders and adhering to all legal procedures, the demolition was carried out,” said a CIDCO representative.

Reports suggest that the issue became urgent after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti raised concerns about the dargah, calling it a security risk for the upcoming airport. The group claimed the structure was built illegally on a hill near Panvel and had turned into a site for unauthorized activities.

The encroachment reportedly began 15 years ago with the placement of painted stones, which eventually expanded into a large structure featuring six tin-roofed rooms, guest houses, and a parking lot. HJS alleged that the illegal structure compromised the security of the international airport and repeatedly called for its removal.



CIDCO had previously assured action against illegal structures near the airport, stating that demolitions would commence after the Vidhan Sabha elections. The dargah was brought down a day after polling concluded.

Following the demolition, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urged authorities to address similar illegal constructions on 35 forts across Maharashtra. “The fight against such encroachments is far from over. These illegal structures threaten the cultural and historical significance of the forts,” Ghanvat added.

