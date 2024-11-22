2025 could bring another boost: DA hike expected for government employees

Speculations are rife about pending DA for West Bengal govt employees. Good news possible in the new year. The DA case may be heard in the Supreme Court early in the year.

Dearness Allowance

The complexities surrounding DA for state government employees are long-standing. However, some state government employees believe that the DA issue may be somewhat resolved in the new year.

Case in January

The DA case may come before the Supreme Court in January, the first month of the new year. The DA case hearing in the Supreme Court could be on January 7.

Central Announcement

The central government recently increased the DA for central government employees by 3%. Currently, central employees receive DA at a rate of 53%. State government employees lag significantly behind.

Demand for State DA Hike

State government employees have been demanding a DA increase for a long time and have also been protesting for it. Some state government employees believe they will receive good news regarding DA in the new year. Many see the possibility of a DA increase.

Like Last Year

The DA for West Bengal government employees was increased from January 1 last year. Mamata Banerjee announced the DA increase in December 2022. Many believe this trend may continue this year.

Current DA for State Employees

Currently, state government employees receive DA at a rate of 14% under the Sixth Pay Commission. After a 4% DA increase in January last year, the state government increased the Dearness Allowance by another 4% in April.

State Government Announcement

Although the state government has not yet made any announcements regarding DA, and Mamata Banerjee has not given any indication, many believe that a DA increase may be announced in December. Currently, the difference in Dearness Allowance between central and state government employees is 39%.

