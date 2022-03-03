Yogi Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP, terror-supporting people

"The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached a critical juncture. You have witnessed growth developments in the last five years, from the opening of AIIMS to the Kushinagar International Airport. Each of your votes would propel Uttar Pradesh to the top of India's economic rankings," Yogi Adityanath said.

On the day of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the elections had reached a pivotal point, and that each vote for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party was a step toward establishing the state India's number one economy.

Adityanath stated that it is time to choose between the BJP and those who support terrorism, an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP). "The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached a critical juncture. You have witnessed growth developments in the last five years, from the opening of AIIMS to the Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to choose between us and those who support terrorism. Each of your votes would propel Uttar Pradesh to the top of India's economic rankings," Yogi Adityanath said.

Before the start of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath conducted prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

On Thursday, the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be place. Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar are among the 57 Assembly seats that will vote. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters, comprising 1,14,63,113 men, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are scheduled to cast ballots to decide the destiny of 676 candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leads the list of famous faces in the sixth round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with 676 candidates in the race. The Chief Minister is running for office from Gorakhpur Urban. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Khwaja Shamsuddin against Adityanath, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Subhavati Shukla, the wife of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla. Meanwhile, Chetna Pandey of the Congress Party will run against Adityanath.