  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP, terror-supporting people

    "The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached a critical juncture. You have witnessed growth developments in the last five years, from the opening of AIIMS to the Kushinagar International Airport. Each of your votes would propel Uttar Pradesh to the top of India's economic rankings," Yogi Adityanath said.

    UP Election 2022 Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP terror supporting people gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 8:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the day of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the elections had reached a pivotal point, and that each vote for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party was a step toward establishing the state India's number one economy.

    Adityanath stated that it is time to choose between the BJP and those who support terrorism, an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP). "The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached a critical juncture. You have witnessed growth developments in the last five years, from the opening of AIIMS to the Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to choose between us and those who support terrorism. Each of your votes would propel Uttar Pradesh to the top of India's economic rankings," Yogi Adityanath said.

    Before the start of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath conducted prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

    On Thursday, the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be place. Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar are among the 57 Assembly seats that will vote. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters, comprising 1,14,63,113 men, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are scheduled to cast ballots to decide the destiny of 676 candidates.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leads the list of famous faces in the sixth round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with 676 candidates in the race. The Chief Minister is running for office from Gorakhpur Urban. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Khwaja Shamsuddin against Adityanath, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Subhavati Shukla, the wife of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla. Meanwhile, Chetna Pandey of the Congress Party will run against Adityanath.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 8:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 time date key candidates voting percentage gcw

    UP Election 2022: Voting underway for 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts

    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet-dnm

    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet

    India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    Russia Ukraine crisis: General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation

    'Impressed by their resilience': General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation

    PM Modi speaks to Putin again, safety of Indian students top focus

    Putin tells PM Modi: Ukrainians have taken Indian students hostage for use as human shields

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Kapoor's dating life: Aditya Roy Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar and more RCB

    Shraddha Kapoor's dating life: Aditya Roy Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar and more

    football After 2 decades Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea to help Ukraine War victims triggers mixed emotions

    Roman Abramovich confirms Chelsea is up for sale; triggers mixed emotions

    UP Election 2022 time date key candidates voting percentage gcw

    UP Election 2022: Voting underway for 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts

    Shraddha Kapoor birthday Why did the actor drop out from Boston University drb

    Shraddha Kapoor birthday: Why did the actor drop out from Boston University?

    wildlife World Wildlife Day 10 must visit national parks of India drb

    World Wildlife Day: 10 must-visit national parks of India

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon