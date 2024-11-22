Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda dating news: Actress' old engagement photos with Rakshit Shetty go viral

Rashmika Mandanna's eight-year-old engagement video and photos have gone viral ahead of her next film "Pushpa: The Rule" with Allu Arjun. Besides that, Vijay Deverakonda confirms he's not single amid rumours of dating Rashmika Mandanna

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

An eight-year-old engagement video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is about to debut her forthcoming film "Pushpa: The Rule" starring Allu Arjun, has gone viral on social media. Rashmika is seen with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, as the "Animal" heroine shows off her engagement ring. The video in question is over eight years old. In 2017, the actress and Rakshit exchanged rings.

article_image2

According to media accounts, the actress was just 21 years old when she became engaged to Rakshit, who was 34 at the time. It is also believed that the two began dating after filming on the 2016 film "Kirik Party," which marked the actress's cinematic debut. A year later, the couple got engaged.

article_image3

However, their love tale ended in 2018. The two never discussed the cause of their breakup. Despite their breakup, the two maintain a friendly connection. In an interview, Rakshit described how the former couple continues to communicate with each other. He stated that Rashmika congratulates him every time he receives a release and vice versa. The two even wish each other happy birthdays.

article_image4

The creators of "Pushpa: The Rule" premiered the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action drama starring Telugu actor Allu Arjun. It begins with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun's eponymous character, Pushpa, as someone who is not frightened of authority and has no need for money.

article_image5

Sukumar directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and has music by T Series. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' experienced development delays, and the release date was pushed back from August 15 to December 6.

article_image6

The release date was changed once again to December 5. The film was planned to compete with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian fighter-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

article_image7

The creators of 'Chhaava' have allegedly altered the film's release date to avoid the conflict. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to open in theatres on December 5, 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else? gcw

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness NTI

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list? gcw

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon