Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda dating news: Actress' old engagement photos with Rakshit Shetty go viral

Rashmika Mandanna's eight-year-old engagement video and photos have gone viral ahead of her next film "Pushpa: The Rule" with Allu Arjun. Besides that, Vijay Deverakonda confirms he's not single amid rumours of dating Rashmika Mandanna

An eight-year-old engagement video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is about to debut her forthcoming film "Pushpa: The Rule" starring Allu Arjun, has gone viral on social media. Rashmika is seen with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, as the "Animal" heroine shows off her engagement ring. The video in question is over eight years old. In 2017, the actress and Rakshit exchanged rings.

According to media accounts, the actress was just 21 years old when she became engaged to Rakshit, who was 34 at the time. It is also believed that the two began dating after filming on the 2016 film "Kirik Party," which marked the actress's cinematic debut. A year later, the couple got engaged.

However, their love tale ended in 2018. The two never discussed the cause of their breakup. Despite their breakup, the two maintain a friendly connection. In an interview, Rakshit described how the former couple continues to communicate with each other. He stated that Rashmika congratulates him every time he receives a release and vice versa. The two even wish each other happy birthdays.

The creators of "Pushpa: The Rule" premiered the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action drama starring Telugu actor Allu Arjun. It begins with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun's eponymous character, Pushpa, as someone who is not frightened of authority and has no need for money.

Sukumar directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and has music by T Series. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' experienced development delays, and the release date was pushed back from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was changed once again to December 5. The film was planned to compete with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian fighter-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The creators of 'Chhaava' have allegedly altered the film's release date to avoid the conflict. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to open in theatres on December 5, 2024.

