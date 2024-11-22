Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death

Three classmates of Ammu Sajeevan, a nursing student, have been arrested for abetment of suicide, with evidence suggesting constant mental harassment led to her death.

First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Three classmates of Ammu Sajeevan, a nursing student from Pathanamthitta, have been arrested and charged with abetment of suicide. The charges were based on various factors, including statements from the accused, witness testimonies, and forensic evidence. The arrested individuals—Aleena Dileep, AT Akshitha, and Anjana Madhu—underwent medical examinations as part of the investigation.

Ammu's family has stated that the constant mental harassment by these classmates led her to take her own life. Key evidence supporting the charges includes the father’s allegations of harassment, the college's internal inquiry report, written confessions from the accused admitting their wrongdoings, a note resembling a suicide note found in Ammu’s room, and data from her mobile phone.

The family intends to approach the government to demand a high-level investigation into the case. Ammu, a final-year nursing student at Chuttippara S.M.E. College, died last Friday after falling from the hostel building. Her family claims that the college authorities failed to take appropriate action despite receiving complaints about the harassment Ammu faced from her classmates.

