    UP Election 2022: Will get over 300 seats, Akhilesh will become UP CM, says Shivpal Yadav

    Shivpal went on to say, "In terms of governance, the BJP administration has failed everyone in the state. People are feeling down. Only the SP has the ability to bring about progress in the state."

    Lucknow, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Shivpal Singh Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, said on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance would win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in 2022. "I am convinced that we will see a large win in this election. I believe our coalition (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) would win about 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav stated. The PSP leader also stated that his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, will be sworn in as the state's chief minister.

    Shivpal had already sought the approval of his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh at the latter's Etawah house. Shivpal is running in the UP elections from Etawah's Jaswant Nagar seat. Today is the third round of voting in the seven-round election.

    On Sunday, the third round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 seats spanning over 16 districts in the state.

    Voting in the 117 Punjab Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. on Sunday, under strict security. Over 2.14 crore voters in Punjab will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates from 117 seats. On Sunday, there are a total of 2,14,99,804 people in Punjab who are eligible to vote. He stated that there are 1304 candidates in the race—1209 males, 93 women, and two transgenders—in 117 seats split throughout 23 districts in the state.

    This time around, the state is experiencing a multi-cornered struggle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the combination of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as significant contenders. The votes will be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
