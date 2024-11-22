IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for India with 41 runs in their first innings against Australia in the Perth Test, helping India reach 150 with his aggressive batting.

Perth: Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for India in their first innings against Australia in the Perth Test, contributing 41 runs as India were all out for 150. Coming in at number eight after Washington Sundar, Nitish joined the crease with India struggling at 73-6.

With an aggressive approach from the start, Nitish took on the Australian bowlers, hitting six fours and a six in his 59-ball innings. He played a key role in a 48-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the seventh wicket, helping India surpass the 100-run mark. During this stand, Nitish hit a remarkable six over third man off Pat Cummins, his IPL captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 

Marnus Labuschagne nearly caught the shot at the boundary, but the ball sailed over his head for six. This impressive uppercut six came off the last ball of the 48th over. Nitish's arrival, along with Pant's 37, injected vital momentum into India’s innings.

The 21-year-old pace all-rounder, Nitish, did not get a chance to bowl on the first day. He was picked up by Hyderabad for 2 million rupees in 2023, retained for the same amount in the subsequent season, and then kept for a hefty Rs 6 crore after his strong performances in the IPL and T20 series against Bangladesh.

