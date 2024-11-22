Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral

The business has approximately 5,000 employees and currently operates 20 manufacturing sites.

Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 7:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 7:34 PM IST

Shares of Honeywell International Inc ($HON) were in the spotlight on Friday morning after Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP) announced it is set to acquire the Personal Protective Equipment Business (PPE Business) of Honeywell.

PIP is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

The all-cash transaction is valued at $1.325 billion and will enable Honeywell to further simplify its portfolio in order to accelerate value creation in alignment with “three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.”

The PPE business has approximately 5,000 employees and currently operates 20 manufacturing sites and 17 distribution sites across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, North Africa, Asia Pacific and China.

The transaction comes against the backdrop of Honeywell's recent disclosure about its intention to sell the PPE business and aligns with its intention to optimize its portfolio by taking action to divest from non-core lines of business.

Earlier, Honeywell had divested its Lifestyle and Performance Footwear Business to Rocky Brands for $230 million in 2021. The current transaction completes Honeywell's exit from PPE. Honeywell will retain its gas detection portfolio within the Industrial Automation segment.

PIP CEO Curt Holtz said the acquired brands and capabilities coupled with the new employees is highly complementary to the firm’s business. “The combination of our expanded portfolio of brands and enhanced geographic reach will enable us to offer more growth opportunities for our valued customers around the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michael Garceau, President of the PPE Business, will continue in that role, reporting to Holtz.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (46/100). 

HON’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:48 a.m. ET on Nov. 22, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits HON’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:48 a.m. ET on Nov. 22, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Honeywell have gained over 8% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes

Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Warner Music Stock In Focus On Profit Slump, But Retail’s Still Singing Along

Warner Music Stock In Focus On Profit Slump, But Retail’s Still Singing Along

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Recent Stories

Explore lungs of Earth: 5 largest rainforests in the world dmn

Explore lungs of Earth: 5 largest rainforests in the world

Yogi cabinet approves various proposals including hosting grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh dmn

Yogi cabinet approves various proposals including hosting grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh

Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes

Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy's uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold dmn

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon