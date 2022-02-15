Punjab Election 2022: EC issues 12 notices to parties for noise pollution

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S. Karuna Raju further stated that five notifications had been sent to the Aam Aadmi Party, three to the Congress, two to the SAD-BSP, one to the PLC-BJP, and one to Independent candidate Paramjit Singh.

This year's elections definitely have new additions, from having virtual rallies to checking the environment during the poll season. The Election Commission, this year, strives to protect the environment during the Punjab elections. A Pollution Control Board team has been dispatched for the first time, which is testing the level of voice by attending a programme put on by several parties.

According to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S. Karuna Raju, 12 notifications have been issued thus far. During the campaign, he added, the investigating team is also monitoring the loudness of loudspeakers. He stated that their goal is to hold political parties accountable to the environment as well. He also urged people to keep an ear out for the sound of loudspeakers, among other things. "If they see that there is greater noise or that loudspeakers are being utilised until late at night, they should notify the commission. We will act immediately on this," he added.

Raju further stated that five notifications had been sent to the Aam Aadmi Party, three to the Congress, two to the SAD-BSP, one to the PLC-BJP, and one to Independent candidate Paramjit Singh.

He went on to say that the Punjab Pollution Control Board is constantly monitoring noise pollution throughout the election campaign across the state. He stated that individuals who broke the regulations would face the consequences. In each district, a PPCB nodal officer has been assigned to monitor the status of noise pollution during the election campaign. Although there is talk of controlling loudspeaker loudness in every election, it receives little attention. It's a good thing that the Pollution Control Board's specialists were called in this time.

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi