Two killed in Kerala's Palakkad after being struck by drunk driver’s speeding car; incident caught on camera

Two pedestrians, a man and woman, were killed by a speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver in Palakkad's Koduvayur; the driver, Prem Nath, has been taken into custody.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Palakkad: Two people lost their lives after being struck by an overspeeding car driven under the influence of alcohol in Koduvayur, Palakkad. The victims were crossing the road when the speeding car hit them. The driver, identified as Prem Nath from Elavanchery, has been taken into custody. The identities of the deceased are still unknown. CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by Asianet News.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The deceased, a male and female, can be seen standing by the side of the road when the car hit them. They were rushed to the district hospital, they succumbed to their injures. As per unconfirmed sources, they are natives of Tamil Nadu.

