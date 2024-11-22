Who will be next CM of Maharashtra? Mahayuti, MVA face leadership dilemma ahead of assembly poll results

Fissures have emerged within both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, even before the first votes are counted on Saturday.

Fissures have emerged within both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, even before the first votes are counted on Saturday. Both camps are already staking claims to the chief minister's post, with tensions rising over leadership in the next government.

Following the conclusion of voting for the 288-member assembly on Wednesday evening, both fronts are confident that the mandate will favour them when results are announced on November 23.

State Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that an MVA government would be formed under the leadership of his party. He argued that the Congress would secure the most seats in the new assembly.

However, his statement was met with resistance from ally Shiv Sena (UBT). Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), asserted that the chief ministerial candidate would be decided jointly by all MVA partners once they secure a majority. He challenged Patole's remarks, suggesting that if the Congress high command had declared Patole as the CM face, top leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should publicly announce it.

The MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Mahayuti, made up of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, remain confident that their respective alliances will form the next government after the votes are counted. While most exit polls predict Mahayuti's continued dominance, a few have given the MVA the edge.

Key political figures stake their claim for Maharashtra CM

On the Mahayuti side, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat stated that the assembly elections were fought with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the face of the campaign.

“Voters have shown their preference for Shinde through voting. I think it is Shinde’s right (to be the next CM) and we are confident that he will be the next CM,” Shirsat said.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar expressed support for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the candidate for the top post.

“I think if anyone from the BJP is becoming the CM then it will be Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari advocated for his party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as the ideal candidate for the coveted position.

“Whatever the results, the NCP will be the kingmaker,” Mitkari said.

When asked about the CM candidate, Fadnavis stated that the leaders of all three Mahayuti parties would meet and make a "good decision" together.

Speaking separately to reporters, BJP leader Darekar expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would form the next government, ruling out the possibility of an MVA victory. He also criticized the opposition bloc, claiming it was beset by "internal rifts."

“The people of Maharashtra have given a clear mandate. The Chief Minister will be from the Mahayuti, not the MVA, and certainly not the Congress,” he asserted.

Highlighting divisions within the MVA, Darekar said, “Congress MP Praniti Shinde and her father and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde supported an independent candidate against Uddhav Thackeray's nominee in a constituency in Solapur district. These internal rifts expose a lack of unity. How can parties without internal coherence decide on a Chief Minister?"

The BJP leader dismissed Patole’s aspirations to become chief minister, calling them nothing more than "Mungerilal ke haseen sapne".

“While no exit poll is final, most have predicted a Mahayuti win. Even independent candidates (on winning) are likely to back Mahayuti," Darekar remarked.

Regarding the alleged involvement of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Patole in using bitcoins illegally to fund elections, Darekar stated that the truth would be revealed soon. Both Sule and Patole have denied the allegations.

“The ED’s investigation is uncovering links to MVA leaders. The truth will emerge soon,” he asserted.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: What was the voter turnout?

Highlighting the rise in voter turnout in the November 20 assembly elections, Darekar credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its grassroots campaign that encouraged increased participation.

The final turnout in the Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05%, up from 61.1% in 2019, according to the Election Commission.

Darekar also asserted that the Mahayuti government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' (Girl Sister Scheme) had struck a chord with women voters.

