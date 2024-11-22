Youth are at core of UP's transformation': CM Yogi highlights employment milestones

He praised the UPSSSC for providing opportunities based solely on merit, noting that since 2017, seven lakh youth have secured government jobs through transparent procedures. This integrity, he emphasized, ensures that deserving candidates can achieve their dreams without facing discrimination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 701 newly selected forest inspectors through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) under the transparent and merit-based Mission Rozgaar initiative.

Speaking at an event organized by the Forest Department at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday, CM Yogi emphasized the government's dedication to forest and environmental conservation while highlighting the responsibilities of the newly appointed officers. He congratulated them on their new roles.

CM Yogi reiterated the government's commitment to fair recruitment, stating that nepotism has been eliminated to ensure a transparent selection process.

He praised the UPSSSC for providing opportunities based solely on merit, noting that since 2017, seven lakh youth have secured government jobs through transparent procedures. This integrity, he emphasized, ensures that deserving candidates can achieve their dreams without facing discrimination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that in the past, recruitment announcements in Uttar Pradesh often favored personal connections, reminiscent of the complex kinship seen in the Mahabharata. He emphasized that his government has eradicated nepotism and favoritism in the recruitment process.

CM Yogi stated that all officials and departments have been clearly instructed that the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are part of one family, and no youth should face discrimination. He highlighted that recruitment processes are now conducted with complete transparency.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, CM Yogi stressed that the government expects them to uphold the same standards of transparency and fairness in their roles. He reminded them that since the government was formed in 2017, strict measures have been in place to ensure honesty in the appointment process.

"Any negligence at any level is held accountable. This approach has allowed the government to provide over 7 lakh youth with government jobs in the past seven and a half years, realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transparent and fair recruitment," he remarked.

CM Yogi further highlighted the state’s remarkable progress, noting that Uttar Pradesh has nearly doubled its economy and per capita income during this period. "Over 7 lakh youth have secured government jobs, and over 2 crore have found employment opportunities in the private sector:, he asserted.

According to the CM, the state has also revitalized traditional industries, creating abundant employment opportunities. He expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh’s large, skilled, and energetic youth population, whose talents are being harnessed across various sectors—including government jobs, startups, MSMEs, and other industries—driving the state’s development forward.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that among the newly appointed 701 forest inspectors, 140 are women—a testament to the success of the state’s women reservation policy. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for women across all sectors, emphasizing that their participation will elevate environmental protection efforts.

He noted that 20% of all recruitment positions in Uttar Pradesh are reserved for women, and a significant number will be selected in the upcoming police recruitment drive as well.

Addressing critical environmental challenges such as global warming, climate change, and pollution, CM Yogi underscored their severity. He referenced the recent closure of schools in various parts of the state, including Lucknow, due to escalating air pollution, highlighting the urgent need for environmental awareness and action.

He called upon the Forest Department to take a leading role in addressing these issues, stressing that since humans have created these problems, they must also be part of the solution. He urged department employees to engage communities and raise awareness about environmental concerns.

Focusing on the growing threat of plastic pollution, CM Yogi advised the Forest Department to launch extensive awareness campaigns. He emphasized that plastic poses significant dangers to the environment, wildlife, and water resources, and combating this issue requires large-scale community involvement. He encouraged promoting alternatives to plastic and educating the public about its harmful effects to foster a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that over 200 crore trees have been planted in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven and a half years, with a remarkable survival rate of 75%. He attributed this success to the government's emphasis on community participation, noting that when public movements align with government initiatives, success is inevitable.

He urged the Forest Department to continue promoting plantation and wildlife conservation by collaborating with local communities, emphasizing that protecting forests is not solely the government’s responsibility but requires active public involvement.

CM Yogi highlighted the vital role of wildlife conservation, stressing that forests and wildlife are essential components of the environment. He underscored the need to maintain ecological balance while exploring economic opportunities through eco-tourism.

Furthermore, he instructed Forest Department personnel to educate local communities on the benefits of eco-tourism and the importance of preserving wildlife. According to the Chief Minister, even small efforts in environmental conservation can yield significant results when pursued collectively.

The Chief Minister addressed the newly appointed forest inspectors, emphasizing that their responsibilities extend beyond protecting forests and the environment. He said, "They must also focus on conserving wildlife, maintaining biodiversity, and engaging with local communities."

He described each Forest department employee as an "environmental guardian" and encouraged them to step beyond their offices, reach out to villages, and educate communities about the importance of environmental conservation.

CM Yogi highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening the Forest department, viewing the appointment of 701 forest inspectors as a significant step toward this goal. He expressed confidence that their dedication and performance would elevate Uttar Pradesh in both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Congratulating the inspectors and their families, he noted that their work would not only safeguard the state’s natural resources but also contribute to economic development.

Inspiring the recruits, CM Yogi reminded them of their duty to fulfill the expectations of their families and communities. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has given them recognition and respect, and it is their collective responsibility to make the state stronger and more prosperous.

The newly appointed forest inspectors expressed enthusiasm and gratitude after receiving their appointment letters. They praised the transparent selection process under CM Yogi’s leadership and thanked him for the opportunity to serve.

Many officials and dignitaries of the department including the Minister of State(Independent Charge) Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State KP Malik, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Environment, Forest and Climate Change Anil Kumar were present in the program.

Latest Videos