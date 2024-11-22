PM Modi thanks people of Guyana, President Ali for warm hospitality; share pics of relishing 7-curry meal

PM Modi on Thursday concluded his "warm and productive" visit to Guyana, where he co-chaired the India-Caribbean Community Summit, held bilateral discussions, and engaged with the Indian community.

PM Modi thanks people of Guyana, President Ali for warm hospitality; share pics of relishing 7-curry meal
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his landmark visit to Guyana with a heartfelt post on X, expressing his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to him by President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana. Modi's visit marked the first by an Indian head of state to the Caribbean nation in over 50 years, strengthening bilateral ties and deepening the cultural and historical connection between the two nations.

In his post, Modi shared a memorable moment from his visit when he was served a traditional seven-curry meal by President Ali, highlighting the cultural significance of the meal, which was served on a water lily leaf. This gesture, Modi wrote, symbolized the deep-rooted connection between India and Guyana.

"In Guyana, President Irfaan Ali served a 7-curry meal at his residence. Served on a water lily leaf, this meal holds immense cultural significance in Guyana, highlighting the deep and enduring connection between our two nations. I thank President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana once again for their warmth and hospitality," wrote PM Modi on X.

The prime minister's visit included a series of engagements, such as co-chairing the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, addressing the Guyanese Parliament, and participating in a community program where he praised the contributions of the Indo-Guyanese diaspora. He also noted how culture, cuisine, and cricket are key pillars that unite India and Guyana, calling these shared elements a strong foundation for the growing friendship between the two nations.

He was in Georgetown on the final leg of his five-day and three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

During his visit, Modi was also conferred the country's highest award -- ‘The Order of Excellence’ -- by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

"This is an honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is the recognition of the 3 lakh-strong Indo-Guyanese community and their contributions to the development of Guyana," PM Modi said.

