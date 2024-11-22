Lifestyle

7 Trendy crop blazers to elevate your office style game

Sonam Kapoor's Crop Black Blazer

Actress Sonam Kapoor stuns in a collared black crop blazer paired with an oversized shirt, creating a chic office look you can easily replicate.

Brown Crop Blazer

A shirt and brown crop blazer with loose pants can also be the best choice for an office look. You can also try fitted pants.

Loose Collarless Crop Blazer

Experiment with your office look and choose stylish blazers. A loose, collarless crop blazer will also give you a great personality in the office.

Printed Blazer

It is not necessary to choose only plain blazers for the office. A printed crop blazer matching a short skirt can also make you glamorous.

Black Collar Crop Blazer

You must have worn long blazers. This time, add a black collar crop blazer to your wardrobe to enhance your style.

Cutout Design Blazer

The cutout design blazer looks very fashionable. Wear a matching sleeveless top under such a crop blazer.

