7 Trendy crop blazers to elevate your office style game

Actress Sonam Kapoor stuns in a collared black crop blazer paired with an oversized shirt, creating a chic office look you can easily replicate.
A shirt and brown crop blazer with loose pants can also be the best choice for an office look. You can also try fitted pants.
Experiment with your office look and choose stylish blazers. A loose, collarless crop blazer will also give you a great personality in the office.
It is not necessary to choose only plain blazers for the office. A printed crop blazer matching a short skirt can also make you glamorous.
You must have worn long blazers. This time, add a black collar crop blazer to your wardrobe to enhance your style.
The cutout design blazer looks very fashionable. Wear a matching sleeveless top under such a crop blazer.