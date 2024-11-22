PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage | See Pics

In a series of diplomatic engagements that go beyond the usual political formalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using his international visits to highlight India’s diverse and vibrant cultural heritage.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

In a series of diplomatic engagements that go beyond the usual political formalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using his international visits to highlight India’s diverse and vibrant cultural heritage. Through a carefully curated selection of gifts, he not only advances India's diplomatic interests but also celebrates the country’s rich artistic traditions, spiritual practices, and diverse regional cultures.

On his recent visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, PM Modi carried a total of 32 handpicked gifts from various regions of India, each symbolizing the unique craftsmanship and cultural diversity of the country. These gifts, crafted with care and tradition, were presented to heads of state, diplomats, and other dignitaries, adding a personal and cultural touch to the diplomatic exchanges.

Gifts reflecting India's regional artistry

Among the standout gifts from Maharashtra, the Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (a traditional pot) from Kolhapur, a stunning example of local craftsmanship, was given to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Additionally, Warli paintings—a tribal art form originating from the Warli tribe in the coastal regions of Maharashtra—were presented to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Other notable gifts from the state included a Silver Camel Head Amethyst sculpture from Pune, which was handed to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and an intricately designed Silver Chess Set gifted to the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

From Jammu & Kashmir, a pair of exquisitely crafted papier-mache vases adorned with gold work were given to the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, while a Pashmina Shawl, carefully encased in a papier-mache box, was presented to the First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali. Kashmiri saffron, a prized commodity, was also included in a customized gift hamper for leaders from CARICOM countries.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Traditional arts from Rajasthan and Jharkhand

Rajasthan, known for its opulent heritage, contributed several treasures. A Silver Photo Frame with floral work was presented to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, while a piece of ‘Pietra Dura’ marble inlay work from Makrana, Rajasthan’s famed marble region, was gifted to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

The Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Phillips, received a Gold Work Wooden Raj Sawari figurine, a blend of fine craftsmanship in gold and wood, symbolizing Rajasthan’s traditional artistry.

Representing Jharkhand, PM Modi presented two distinct tribal art forms: a Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh depicting animals and nature, symbolizing the region’s agrarian culture, was given to the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

A Khovar painting from the tribal regions of Jharkhand was presented to the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, capturing the rich cultural history of the state.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Handcrafted treasures from other states

In addition to these gifts, other states of India showcased their crafts and traditions. Andhra Pradesh sent a Silver Clutch Purse, studded with semi-precious stones and featuring intricate floral motifs, which was gifted to the spouse of the President of Brazil, Rosangela da Silva. Araku Coffee, known for its indigenous cultivation in the Araku Valley, was included in a gift hamper for CARICOM leaders.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Uttar Pradesh contributed a finely fretted Silver and Rosewood Ceremonial Photo Frame, gifted to the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, while Karnataka’s famed Channapatna wooden toy train, a signature craft from the small town, was presented to the younger son of the President of Guyana.

Further enriching this cultural showcase, Tamil Nadu’s Tanjore Painting was gifted to the President of France, Bihar’s Madhubani painting—a traditional Mithila art form—was presented to the President of Guyana, and Odisha’s rare Filigree Boat made from pure silver was handed to the Vice President of Guyana. Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones, was given to Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Among the remarkable gifts, an Exquisite Silver Candle Stand was presented to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and a Hand Engraved Silver Fruit Bowl, featuring intricate depictions of a peacock and a tree, was given to the Secretary General of CARICOM, further highlighting India's mastery in silver craftsmanship.

PM Modi's gifts to global leaders in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana tell the story of India's heritage see pictures snt

Through these thoughtful and meticulously chosen gifts, PM Modi has demonstrated India’s rich tapestry of art, craft, and tradition. Each item tells a story of the region it represents, connecting India’s past with its present while fostering stronger international ties.

The gifts reflect not just the diplomatic aspirations of the nation but also a commitment to sharing the cultural richness of India with the world. By showcasing India’s artistic diversity, Prime Minister Modi ensures that India’s heritage is celebrated globally, reinforcing the country’s image as a land of unity in diversity.

