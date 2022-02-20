  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Feb 20, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Sohna and Mohna, conjoined twins, voted on Sunday in the Amritsar district's Manawal area. They will both be counted as different voters. The Returning Officer (RO) gave them goggles to ensure their vote's secrecy. There was also videography. They cast their ballots at Polling Station 101.

    "It is a one-of-a-kind situation. They are two separate voters who are connected. They are PWD voters' icons. The RO made arrangements to provide them with goggles to ensure voting confidentiality," stated in an interview with ANI, Gaurav Kumar, PRO.

    Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, often known as Sohna-Mohna, celebrated their 18th birthday last year. After the Election Commission agreed to count them as two voters, they were granted two voter ID cards. Sohna-Mohna acquired a job with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited last year after finishing their electrician diploma at an ITI.

    Voting in the 117 Punjab Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. on Sunday, under strict security. Over 2.14 crore voters in Punjab will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates from 117 seats.

    On Sunday, there are a total of 2,14,99,804 people in Punjab who are eligible to vote. He stated that there are 1304 candidates in the race—1209 males, 93 women, and two transgenders—in 117 seats split throughout 23 districts in the state.

    This time around, the state is experiencing a multi-cornered struggle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the combination of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as significant contenders. The votes will be counted on March 10.

