  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Key contenders, time and more; all you need to know

    While the Congress hopes to return to power with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been fielded from two seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Bhagwant Mann as the CM-face is the other major contender to take Punjab.

    Punjab Election 2022 Key contenders time and more all you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Punjab will step out to vote on February 20. While the Congress hopes to return to power with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been fielded from two seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Bhagwant Mann as the CM-face is the other major contender to take Punjab.

    All about political parties: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 65 seats with the Punjab Lok Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Sanyukt). Apart from the saffron party, Congress is eyeing to secure a win, while BSP-SAD has formed an alliance. According to various reports, AAP is seen as a big competitor to all. 

    Key candidates: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma, and Sukhjinder Randhawa are among the key contenders to watch. 

    Voting time: It will start at 8 am and end by 6 pm.

    Polling stations: On Sunday, 117 Assembly seats in 23 districts of Punjab will vote from 24,689 polling stations, according to the Election Commission. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the poll body decided to expand the number of booths from the existing 23,211 booths.

    Voters: According to Election Commission of India statistics, Punjab has 2,14,99,804 eligible voters who will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates.  There are 93 female candidates among the 1304 total, with two transgender candidates. 

    The state chiefs of political parties will be permitted to travel only between their state party headquarters and their house, which has been reported to the EC. To deal with any type of law-and-order situation, the EC has organised 1,000 quick reaction teams (QRT) comprised of central armed paramilitary forces like as the BSF, CRPF, and ITBP.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan"

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: EC issues 12 notices to parties for noise pollution

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sweet terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal's comeback on Khalistan allegations-dnm

    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Setback for Yogi government SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti CAA protestors gcw

    Setback for Yogi government, SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence gcw

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 135 candidates have criminal records reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623, 135 candidates have criminal records, reveals ADR report

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite watch

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite (WATCH)

    Hollywood Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage drb

    Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl-like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud RCB

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Sweet terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal's comeback on Khalistan allegations-dnm

    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon