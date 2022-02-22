UP Election 2022: Out of 621, 231 candidates are crorepatis, 15% are female

Among the major parties, 50 (88 per cent) of the BJP's 57 candidates, 48 (84 per cent) of the SP's 57 candidates, 44 (75 per cent) of the BSP's 59 candidates, 28 (48 per cent) of the Congress's 58 candidates, and 16 (36 per cent) of the AAP's 45 candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

When it comes to politics, it's no secret that money and power go hand in hand. When it comes to getting tickets for the major political parties in elections, candidates who are financially strong frequently have the last laugh. In Uttar Pradesh's fourth phase of assembly elections, as many as 231 of 621 candidates are crorepatis.

Of the total, 223 (36%) participants stated their age to be between 25 and 40 years old, while 336 (54%) declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years old. There are 62 applicants (10%) who have indicated their age to be between 61 and 80 years old.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase IV, 91 (15%) female candidates are running.

The average asset for a candidate running in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase IV is Rs 2.46 crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for the 57 BJP candidates studied is Rs. 7.57 crores, the average assets per candidate for the 57 SP candidates studied is Rs 5.65 crores, the average assets for the 59 BSP candidates are Rs 4.71 crores, the average assets for the 58 INC candidates are Rs 3.33 crores, and the average assets for the 45 AAP candidates are Rs. 2.08 crores.

