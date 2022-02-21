UP Election 2022: SP has maximum candidates with criminal records, reveals ADR report

Among the main parties, 29 out of 59 SP candidates, 2 out of 7 Apna Dal candidates, 22 out of 52 BJP candidates, 17 out of 61 BSP candidates, 17 out of 61 Congress candidates, and 7 out of 52 AAP candidates have revealed significant criminal charges against themselves in their affidavits.

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections progress, the Samajwadi Party leads the race with the most candidates with criminal records in the fifth phase. According to data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), roughly 42 of the 59 SP candidates had a criminal record. The Apna Dal has filed seven candidates; four of them have criminal convictions, whereas the BJP has fielded 25 candidates with a similar past. The BSP had 23 criminal candidates, while Congress fielded the same number. Ten of the 52 candidates put forth by the AAP in this phase had a criminal record.

Twelve candidates have declared incidences of violence against women. One contestant has declared a rape case out of the 12 candidates (IPC Section-376). Eight candidates have claimed murder (IPC Section-302) cases against themselves, while 31 candidates have filed attempted murder cases (IPC Section-307).

Meanwhile, in the first phase, out of 615 candidates, 20 per cent, or 121 candidates, have announced severe criminal charges against themselves. 21 out of 28 Samajwadi Party candidates, 17 out of 29 RLD candidates, 29 out of 57 BJP candidates, 21 out of 58 Congress candidates, 19 out of 56 BSP candidates, and 8 out of 52 AAP candidates have declared criminal complaints against themselves.

While 12 candidates have revealed examples of atrocities committed against women, one of these 12 candidates has also revealed rape-related cases against him. At the same time, six candidates have declared murder charges against themselves; while 30 candidates have reported charges of attempted murder against themselves.

