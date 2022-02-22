  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: From yellow saree to western outfit, Reena Dwivedi arrives in new avtar

    Reena Dwivedi, a clerk in the Public Works Department's Lucknow office, is back on the job for the 2022 assembly elections. She will be deployed as a poll worker in Mohanlalganj this time. 

    UP Election 2022 From yellow saree to western outfit Reena Dwivedi arrives in new avtar
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    Reena Dwivedi, dressed in a yellow sari, was most talked about during her voting duty in Lucknow during the 2017 assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now, she is preparing for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, which will take place on Wednesday. On Wednesday, voting will take place in Lucknow, and Reena will be deployed in the Mohanlalganj assembly constituency.

    She is a clerk in the Public Works Department's Lucknow office, is back on the job for the 2022 assembly elections. She has been working as a poll worker in Mohanlalganj this time. This time, she has changed her outfit. This year, she was seen dressed in a black sleeveless top and off-white trousers before leaving for duty on Tuesday with the polling party. A large crowd gathered after seeing Reena Dwivedi in her new outfit. Along with the crowds, police officers were taking selfies with them.

    Reena Dwivedi stated that their goal this time will be to conduct as many votes as possible. She stated that she follows fashion and likes to be kept up to date at all times. She went on to say that whether it is the Lok Sabha or the assembly elections, it is their goal to increase the voting percentage in areas where duty is imposed.

    Reena is passionate about fashion, but she also cares about social issues. She is a resident of Deoria, who is fond of staying fit since childhood. She is also quite picky about the dress. The selection of the dress is done thoughtfully so that it looks beautiful, she added.

